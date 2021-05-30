LOOK: There's Only 80 of These Sports Cars In The World, And One Just Showed Up In Calgary!
You ever heard of a Koenigsegg Regera?
Me either, until one showed up in town, and on Reddit Calgary late last week.
And if the pictures aren’t impressive enough already, watch it go 0-300 km/h.
And, according to this story from CTV Calgary a few years ago, Lamborghini Calgary getting these things was a big deal.
Boutique Swedish automaker Koenigsegg, manufacturer of exclusive 'megacars' like the new US$1.9 million 1,500-horsepower Regera and the Agera One:1, has chosen the soon-to-open Lamborhini Calgary as its first authorized dealer in Canada.
Lamborghini Calgary will be one of four new outlets the Swedish boutique carmaker plans to establish as authorized dealers in North America within the next year, joining Manhattan Motorcars in New York, reports the Calgary Herald.
“I thought that the whole world whenever they show off a new car, a new brand, they pick a major city and I think Calgarians at heart are probably the most dedicated sports car, supercar drivers, in all of Canada quite honestly. Our demographics tell us that," Asgar Virji, president of Lamborghini Calgary and Vancouver's Weissach Performance told the Calgary Herald.