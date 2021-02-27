LOOK: They Served Up Poutine On The Bachelor, And Holy Shit, It Looked Awful

I don’t expect you to give a shit about The Bachelor. God knows I don’t. But what you should care about? That they’re slandering Canada’s national dish.

Apparently, this was last week. But don’t let that stop you from being outraged at what I’m about to show you. There’s a couple of Canadians on the most recent incarnation of the show. And, one of them decided to introduce bachelor Matt James to poutine. The only problem?

The poutine looked awful.

This might be the most disgusting poutine I have ever seen. #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/Kq1HQSuSNI — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) February 23, 2021

You guys realize the rest of the world probably thinks we eat like trash pandas now, right? Here’s the full recap, from ABC 11.

“Serena took Matt to a bar where everything inside was Canadian, like her! They went over the vernacular, went over the map of Canada, and even the food. Poutine is delicious! It's French fries with cheese curds and gravy. Then, they went outside and played some hockey! That night, Serena introduced Matt to her parents and sister and they had a great conversation! They joked about their time dating and really seemed to have a great rapport. Matt told Serena's mom how much he loves their conversations. Her mom said they are just so worried about Serena ending up hurt in the end. Matt said he has an idea of how Serena feels about him, but doesn't know exactly. Serena told her sister that she's catching up to Matt's feelings but that she's definitely falling for him. Her sister said that something is missing though. She doesn't think that Serena is smitten with him. After all of the conversations with her family, Serena admitted that she's having doubts. She admitted to Matt that she's having doubts, and Matt said they could talk about it, but it seemed to leave Serena feeling flat as he drove away.”

Geez, they really managed to butcher all of the Canadian eats, eh?

they literally did us dirty https://t.co/EMLIuaa9Dc — ria elciario (@riaelciario) February 23, 2021

Canadian Twitter wasn’t impressed.

As a 🇨🇦, where did these examples get pulled from? That poutine looks disgusting (just a lake of gravy with minimal curds), beaver tails are too thick and no topping, & Nanaimo bars shouldn't have toppings like that. Pemeal bacon, I don't care for (basically just ham). pic.twitter.com/5GcfzCFL7b — Heynong Man (@Heynong_Man) February 23, 2021

I love poutine but this one looked disgusting and why did she say she eats poutine without a fork? 🤔 Seriously? No one eats poutine with their hands. It doesn’t even makes sense with all the gravy and melted cheese 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Clo (@ClaudiaOhLaLa) February 23, 2021

I'd suggest we boycott the show or something, but God knows I'm not watching it, and probably, neither are you.