LOOK: They've Found The Holy Grail of Shipwrecks Just Off The Coast of Colombia!

This is the kind of thing you’d expect to hear told of in a movie, or something. The “holy grail of shipwrecks” as, they’re saying. Not newly discovered, but a closer look that the world just got, off of the coast of Colombia. More, from CTV:

New images are offering a fresh look at a centuries-old shipwreck off the coast of Colombia, a discovery holding not only incredible historic wealth but also a treasure potentially worth billions of dollars by today's standards.

Video shared by the Colombian government earlier this month show in detail the wreckage of the 300-year-old San Jose, a Spanish galleon that sank near the city of Cartagena in the early 18th century.

Colombia President Ivan Duque said new equipment allowed them to dive deeper and get better quality images.

Spread out over the sea floor are gold coins and colonial era cannons.

In the process of obtaining the latest images, the Colombian government announced it had found two more shipwrecks, as well.

"Our government decided that all this treasure is a unified heritage, that it cannot be divided, that it cannot be separated, that it is a whole, of enormous patrimonial wealth," Duque said in a translated statement.

Discovered in 2015, the 62-gun, three-masted Spanish galleon, nicknamed the "holy grail of shipwrecks," sank on June 8, 1708, during a battle with British ships in the War of Spanish Succession.

Along with 600 people on board, the ship also carried a treasure of gold, silver and emeralds.