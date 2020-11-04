LOOK: This Canadian Artist's Mural Is The Perfect Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

How cool is this? A big-ass Eddie Van Halen mural, painted in downtown Victoria, by a super fan.

RIP Eddie Van Halen Everyone said it couldn't happen, so I painted him on my building downtown! Light up the... Posted by Archer Airbrushing on Saturday, October 24, 2020

But not just any Van Halen super fan. A dude that knew Eddie personally. Paul Archer told CTV,

“I was a stagehand at the Memorial Arena, [now known as the Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena], and we actually went to lunch together and had fish and chips. We talked and he became kind of like a friend because every time Van Halen would play, I would be at the show and I’d be a stagehand and he’d know me by name.”

The whole thing took him only two days.

Day and night, rain or shine, hard for me to shut it off. I have some progression pics of EVH mural, He'll never be... Posted by Archer Airbrushing on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

If you’d like to see more of Archer’s work, or just wanna digitally tip your cap to the artist, get at him on Facebook.