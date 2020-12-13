LOOK: This Canadian Santa Just Set A World Record For A MASSIVE Sleigh Pull
I mean, we knew Santa keeps a pretty hectic schedule. So I don’t suppose any of us were questioning his stamina. But did any of us know he was also freakishly strong?
And surprisingly, Santa’s strength training doesn’t include bench pressing reindeer, or doing bicep curls with elves. As he tells Guinness:
"My training is lifting weights, rocks and throwing logs. I pull pickup trucks up hills and that, I find, does the trick for me.”
It’s also not (Canadian!) Kevin Fast’s only Guiness World Record. Actually, his 32nd. He’s also held records for heaviest aircraft pulled (male), most people supported on the shoulders, heaviest house pulled by a man and heaviest vehicle pulled with an arm wrestling move.
Oh, and when he’s not performing feats of strength? Kevin’s a Lutheran pastor.
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $20,000 Christmas PayrollGet on CJAY 92 Christmas Payroll and instantly win $100! You'll make $100 every hour, until someone takes your spot on the Christmas Payroll.
-
CJAY 92 New Year's Weekend Bash VIP ExperienceRing in 2021 with the ONLY LIVE MUSIC experience in YYC... AHS APPROVED! Listen to CJAY Mornings with Jesse & JD for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!