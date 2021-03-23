LOOK: This Dude Says He Found Shrimp Tails In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch

I saw that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was trending on Twitter yesterday, and decided to click and find out why.

Big mistake.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The cereal maker was quick to offer the dude a free box…and then declared that it wasn’t them.

We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks! — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

Which didn’t seem to sit well with the customer, who I believe is supposed to always be right in situations like these, no?

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

He even posted screenshots of the DMs, and decided to continue sending Cinnamon Toast Crunch to hell, taking the shrimp tails to a lab for analysis.

Should I take MY shrimp tail to a lab? I’m all-in. pic.twitter.com/QCWuqCKgH6 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

We’re going to a lab pic.twitter.com/utlWpU1k4I — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

For their part, CTC is trying to do some damage control.

And I can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

Something regarding the stupid “Did he fake this?” take: there are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk. Also, it’s only “viral” because of their insane response. I would’ve dropped it pic.twitter.com/WOt9j2V0sg — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Some updates: I am now in touch with a testing lab re: the “black things,” which I will not yet be calling by any other name for my own sanity. Also, a research company will be paying to DNA test the shrimp tail! (2021, y’all) — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

My point is - their initial reaction to shellfish being in the bag was to tell me it was sugar. Not to investigate the issue or look into it. It’s a deadly allergy to many (and non-Kosher) and that didn’t seem to matter beyond offering me a new box. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

I originally approached them thinking it would help out! Then, they said I’m mistaking sugar for a crustacean. Anyway, I’m testing the DNA of a shrimp tail now. So, I hope everyone is happy. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

And in the meantime, the Internet remains undefeated.