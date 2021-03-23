iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: This Dude Says He Found Shrimp Tails In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch

ExGcbpwVcAA1POx

I saw that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was trending on Twitter yesterday, and decided to click and find out why.

Big mistake.

The cereal maker was quick to offer the dude a free box…and then declared that it wasn’t them.

Which didn’t seem to sit well with the customer, who I believe is supposed to always be right in situations like these, no?

He even posted screenshots of the DMs, and decided to continue sending Cinnamon Toast Crunch to hell, taking the shrimp tails to a lab for analysis.

For their part, CTC is trying to do some damage control.

And I can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

And in the meantime, the Internet remains undefeated.

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!