I fell down a very strange rabbit hole the other day. It started with this CBC article about small town Alberta's penchant for museums.

Weird museums.

But perhaps none weirder than Bergen, Alberta's "Museum of Fear And Wonder", less than an hour from Calgary. More, from their website:

The Museum of Fear and Wonder is a collaborative project by Brendan Griebel and Jude Griebel. It uses the dying tradition of the rural museum to highlight the psychological and narrative qualities of objects. The collection is comprised of emotionally complicated artifacts that speak directly to themes of human experience, identity and myth-making. It forms a greater story in its entirety, both educating and mystifying its audience.



Situated in a renovated army barracks outside the small community of Bergen, Alberta, the Museum of Fear and Wonder can be visited on an appointment basis by the curious. In coming years, the museum will play host to guest academics and curators, allowing them the space and isolation to write and reflect on human relationships to the world of possessions.

Here's a few highlights from their Instagram.

Might not be a bad little roadtrip as we enter spooky SZN. Apparently the museum's located in an old WWII army barracks.