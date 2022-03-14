LOOK: This Nirvana Song Is Streaming 1200% More, Thanks To The Batman!

I’m not spoiling anything by telling you that the new Batman flick, aptly titled ‘The Batman’, is not only great. It’s also led to a spike in streams for a Nirvana song.

‘Something In The Way’ plays a couple of times during the movie, a prominent piece of the movie’s soundtrack. That’s likely why people have been streaming it…1200% more than they were prior to the movie.

.@Nirvana’s "Something In The Way" has seen a reported +1,200% increase in Spotify streams since its #TheBatman feature. It climbs to #2 in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) March 9, 2022

More, from Loudwire:

The Batman director Matt Reeves has previously stated Kurt Cobain inspired his iteration of Bruce Wayne. “When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s 'Something in the Way,’” Reeves told Empire in December. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

A truly underrated Nirvana track, given new life thanks to a new Batman. You love to see it. If you haven’t seen the movie, make sure you do when you get an opportunity. Great flick.