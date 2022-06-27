LOOK: This Nuclear Powered Sky Plane Could Be The Future of Travel!
In the words of the poet Gwen Stefani, this shit is bananas.
You ever heard of a Sky Hotel? Of course you haven’t, the word’s first was just revealed the other day. And while it’s only a concept…it’s a pretty wild one.
More, from the New York Post:
Hashem Alghaili, who created the incredibly detailed mockup of the monster aircraft, says the nuclear-powered sky cruise “could be the future of transport”.
Designed to run 24/7, Alghaili even adds that running repairs would be carried out in-flight – a first in aviation.
And, when asked how many people it would take to fly this gigantic plane, he said: “All this technology and you still want pilots?
“I believe it will be fully autonomous”.
Despite plans for a man-less ride, the Sky Cruise will still require plenty of staff on board to be at every passengers beck and call.
The greatly detailed video also promises restaurants, a gigantic shopping mall, a gym, theatre and even a swimming pool – all in the sky.
The promotional clip also promises the human boarded UFO to be the perfect wedding venue, if you’re brave enough.
And it would be perfect as the Sky Cruise offers a panoramic hall, offering breath-taking 360 degree views of the outside.