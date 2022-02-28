LOOK: This Ukraine Brewery Has Stopped Making Beer, And Is Now Making Molotov Cocktails!

If you’re like me, you’ve spent the last week or so absolutely marvelling at the courage, resolve, and straight up badassery of the Ukrainian people. Grandmothers threatening Russian troops in the streets, their president refusing to leave, professional fighters suiting up to protect the land, and tractors taking on tanks.

Oh, and Molotov cocktails being handed out at breweries, apparently?

Pravda Brewery, based in Lviv, Ukraine, has suspended its beer brewing operations and is now making Molotov cocktails for residents to use against invading Russian forces.



The labels on the bottles say “Putin is a dickhead.” pic.twitter.com/ZqrHEpaOK4 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 27, 2022

More, from EuroNews: