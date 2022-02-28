LOOK: This Ukraine Brewery Has Stopped Making Beer, And Is Now Making Molotov Cocktails!
If you’re like me, you’ve spent the last week or so absolutely marvelling at the courage, resolve, and straight up badassery of the Ukrainian people. Grandmothers threatening Russian troops in the streets, their president refusing to leave, professional fighters suiting up to protect the land, and tractors taking on tanks.
Oh, and Molotov cocktails being handed out at breweries, apparently?
Pravda Brewery, based in Lviv, Ukraine, has suspended its beer brewing operations and is now making Molotov cocktails for residents to use against invading Russian forces.— Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 27, 2022
The labels on the bottles say “Putin is a dickhead.” pic.twitter.com/ZqrHEpaOK4
More, from EuroNews:
The Pravda (Truth) Brewery, a quirky yet business-savvy outfit, spoke to Euronews after they appealed on social media for donations for the materials to construct the famous petrol bomb.
"Our freedom is at stake," they wrote on Instagram, where they further suggested they are no strangers to this alternative kind of cocktail.
"Many of us went through the bloody street protests of 2014, which overthrew the ex-president, who is now hiding in Russia. Practice helps!"
Back in 2014, the first bottles they chose to make into Molotovs were for one particular craft offering called 'Putin Huylo' ('Putin is a dickhead') which comes in at a fairly heavyweight 8° ABV and uses the hops Magnum, Perle, and Saphir.