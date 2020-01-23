LOOK: This Will Absolutely Ruin Carpool Karaoke For You, Forever.

I’m gonna ruin something for you. Or, I’m an idiot. It’s definitely one of the two.

Yesterday, this video popped up on my Twitter feed, and I audibly gasped. I then showed it to Jesse, my big boned better half, and emitted a similar gasp. So, we’re either very stupid, and shocked by something most everyone else already knew…or this is truly shocking. Like I said, one of the two.

Did you know James Corden isn’t actually driving when they shoot those Carpool Karaoke videos?

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

And, as it turns out, the more you look into it, the more you realize that Corden & Carpool Karaoke are just one big web of lies.

It’s actually hilarious that people are “disappointed” that James isn’t actually driving, but it’s actually rare that they use a tow. Back when I used to work on the show, there was literally a 7 car caravan including the talent car driving behind a “lead car” #CarpoolKaraoke https://t.co/ifGNMHNxiC — Luis Castillo (@LuisFliesNaked) January 23, 2020

Lol I saw it too pic.twitter.com/1VMJvGJDlZ — avrumi (@avrumim) January 23, 2020

Thankfully, Jesse and I aren’t the only ones shocked by this, as it turns out.

James Corden doesn’t actually drive in Carpool Karaoke. pic.twitter.com/YasL7LOUb1 — Postol (@RyanPostol) January 23, 2020

There’s some people wondering if this was just a special filming circumstance, and a security measure, considering how popular Justin Bieber is, and how rabid his fan base can be. Maybe they just didn’t want the Rover run off of the road by crazed Beliebers?