iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: This Will Absolutely Ruin Carpool Karaoke For You, Forever.

Screen Shot 2020-01-23 at 1.00.04 PM

I’m gonna ruin something for you. Or, I’m an idiot. It’s definitely one of the two.

Yesterday, this video popped up on my Twitter feed, and I audibly gasped. I then showed it to Jesse, my big boned better half, and emitted a similar gasp. So, we’re either very stupid, and shocked by something most everyone else already knew…or this is truly shocking. Like I said, one of the two.

Did you know James Corden isn’t actually driving when they shoot those Carpool Karaoke videos?

And, as it turns out, the more you look into it, the more you realize that Corden & Carpool Karaoke are just one big web of lies.

Thankfully, Jesse and I aren’t the only ones shocked by this, as it turns out.

There’s some people wondering if this was just a special filming circumstance, and a security measure, considering how popular Justin Bieber is, and how rabid his fan base can be. Maybe they just didn’t want the Rover run off of the road by crazed Beliebers? 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!