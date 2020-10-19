LOOK: Three Days Grace Buys A Fan Hearing Aids, After His Sign Language Video Goes Viral!

This is pretty damn cool. Over the weekend, a video from a Three Days Grace concert a couple of years ago started going around the Internet. It’s from a show in Edmonton, at the Shaw Conference Centre, where a young girl and her Dad are sharing a moment, as she signs the words to a song for him.

Eventually, it made its way to the band.

This is amazing! 🤘https://t.co/X4EgWb5kFa — Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) December 15, 2018

Not only did the band see it, they decided to do something for them.