iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: Three Days Grace Buys A Fan Hearing Aids, After His Sign Language Video Goes Viral!

7590000-0-image-a-71_1545170170639

This is pretty damn cool. Over the weekend, a video from a Three Days Grace concert a couple of years ago started going around the Internet. It’s from a show in Edmonton, at the Shaw Conference Centre, where a young girl and her Dad are sharing a moment, as she signs the words to a song for him.

Daughter signing for her father at a rock concert

Eventually, it made its way to the band.

Not only did the band see it, they decided to do something for them.

@carberrykarri

🥰🥰 *All of these videos and pictures belong to me* ##Foryou ##fyp ##Feelgood ##Heartwarming ##ThreeDaysGrace

♬ Just Like You - Three Days Grace

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!