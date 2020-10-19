LOOK: Three Days Grace Buys A Fan Hearing Aids, After His Sign Language Video Goes Viral!
This is pretty damn cool. Over the weekend, a video from a Three Days Grace concert a couple of years ago started going around the Internet. It’s from a show in Edmonton, at the Shaw Conference Centre, where a young girl and her Dad are sharing a moment, as she signs the words to a song for him.
Daughter signing for her father at a rock concert
Eventually, it made its way to the band.
This is amazing! 🤘https://t.co/X4EgWb5kFa— Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) December 15, 2018
Not only did the band see it, they decided to do something for them.
@carberrykarri
🥰🥰 *All of these videos and pictures belong to me* ##Foryou ##fyp ##Feelgood ##Heartwarming ##ThreeDaysGrace♬ Just Like You - Three Days Grace
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
CJAY 92 Halloween Howler VIP ExperienceListen for Kiss on CJAY 92 for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!