LOOK: Tickets For The Stanley Cup Final In Montreal Are CRAZY Expensive

The Montreal Canadiens are only four wins away from their first Stanley Cup in nearly forty years, and their fanbase/city/province/country is going nuts about it.

So maybe the price of tickets in Montreal shouldn’t surprise us. More, from the Journal de Montreal:

TVA Sports journalist Renaud Lavoie reported on Friday that the allocation of tickets would take place, as in previous rounds, through a lottery. Season ticket holders are those who can participate, but they also have the opportunity to resell their seats on specialized sites. Remember that until proven otherwise, according to government directives, only 3,500 fans can take place at the Bell Center for Habs games. The most expensive possible Game 6 tickets on StubHub are priced at $ 35,000. Again, these places in the reds would only allow observation of the Canadiens' players in the offensive zone once. Resale prices are more reasonable for Games 3 and 4, where pairs of tickets in the reds are listed at $ 20,000. Even in the gray section, you have to take about $ 5,500 out of your wallet. At the Amalie Arena, where 14,800 fans can crowd into the Tampa Bay Lightning amphitheater, the minimum price is around $ 1,000.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper is hoping they let even more fans in for the Final.

Bolts coach Jon Cooper hopes more Habs fans are allowed to attend games in Montreal during the Final. pic.twitter.com/pJO8pPUwXE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 26, 2021

As a couple of fans on Reddit’s r/hockey pointed out, it’d be cheaper for Habs fans to just fly to Tampa.

But, of course, they probably wouldn’t let you where your Canadiens jersey, soooo…

Go Habs Go!