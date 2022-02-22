LOOK: TOOL Is Charging Over $1000 For A Special Edition of 'Fear Inoculum'

I’ve gotta start this by saying, I’m a huge TOOL fan. I love the band, I consume their product, I buy their shit. I’ve paid for concert tickets, merchandise, even been down to Maynard’s winery (Caduceus Cellars) in Arizona…multiple times.

But even I think this is a little silly.

More, from Louder Sound:

Tool have announced that they will be releasing a super-deluxe vinyl version of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum.

The news was broken via an unboxing reveal on the band's Instagram account, but on seeing the product's price, fans were not happy. The version, which has been priced at a huge $810 (£595), includes five discs of 180-gram vinyl, with music on one side and etched art on the other. The sets are also autographed, but are only available to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets to the forthcoming dates on their tour. In other words, they are seriously exclusive.

In the comment section, numerous Tool fans have objected to the unaffordability of the vinyl, with one user asking if there was "any chance of a non-silly variant to, you know, just be able to listen to on a record player?", while another wrote sarcastically, "All this could be yours for $6,665.99!"

"Aaaaand, those who aren’t financially capable to pay to be in the fan club and pay a lot extra for a “VIP” experience on top of a pricey ticket…lose" one fan says, with responses to the comment agreeing that the offering is "such a waste. They could sell way more basic black copies, make a ton of money and have happy fans. I wonder why they don't?".

Another user demands, "Get me a realistic priced Ænema and we will talk. Make these things available for a reasonable price for just basic packaging for us audiophiles who actually listen to their records."