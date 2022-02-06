iHeartRadio

LOOK: Two Deaf Rappers Have Been Tapped For Dr.Dre's Historic Super Bowl Halftime Show!

FKy6mZ3WYAM-1Vi

This is pretty kickass, and pretty unprecedented.

This weekend’s Super Bowl halftime show was already going to be a banger, considering the talent involved.

But now, add a cool level of inclusion to that equation. More, from Complex.

The Detroit Free Press reports Sean Forbes, 40, will get the chance of a lifetime next weekend, as he’s set to take the stage at SoFi Stadium with Dr. DreEminemSnoop DoggMary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

In what marks the first time the Super Bowl halftime show will feature ASL interpreters, Forbes and fellow deaf rapper Warren (WaWa) Snipe, 50, will perform sign-language interpretations of the headliners’ music.

“The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this,” Forbes said. “So this is very much a full-circle moment, being from Detroit, being part of the Eminem camp, or even going back to being 12 and listening to N.W.A., Dre and Snoop on my Walkman.”

He added, “My goal is to get out there, show what we can do, and have fun. And I want to open the door for other deaf performers.”

Forbes has bars, too.

The more the merrier, as they say. Especially if it means anyone with a hearing impairment will be able to enjoy a historic hip-hop halftime, too. 

