LOOK: Tyler Seguin Isn't Just A Professional Hockey Player...He's Also A Cologne Spokesman?

The Dallas Stars’ season may have ended earlier than their fans would’ve liked, and one of their biggest stars is spending his offseason doing something other than the cliche rounds of summer golf.

Tyler Seguin is…selling cologne?

Tyler Seguin OUTTA NO WHERE just beat Draisaitl to the cologne race (🎥: michelgermain/IG) pic.twitter.com/A6Nyw5lfo4

This actually came about last December according to this release from Bloomberg.

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Tyler Seguin - Stanley Cup winner, Dallas Stars

Assistant Captain, and an image of style in the NHL, has charisma mixed with a

passion for excellence, making him the perfect brand ambassador for Séxūal

Noir Pour Homme by Michel Germain. Michel Germain is the award-winning

creator of SEXUAL fragrances, having over 20 fragrance creations spanning over

25 years and are top sellers in luxury department stores including Macy's and

Hudson's Bay, and his online store www.michelgermain.com .

"We are excited to partner with such a great guy who has blazing speed,

blistering shots, is an accomplished leader, and isn't afraid to show he has

fun on and off the ice," says Michel. "That is the confident masculinity that

Séxūal Noir and Tyler have in common."

Séxūal Noir Pour Homme is the perfect cologne for anyone's first dive into the

waters of luxury scents or the cologne connoisseur who wants a guaranteed

signature scent that will wow. Séxūal Noir has been a top selling fragrance

in Macy's for over 15 years. Mysterious with a masculine charisma, Séxūal

Noir is a modern blend of Italian bergamot, intoxicating lavender, and velvet

moss.

"When I first wore this cologne, I knew I wanted to work with Michel Germain

Parfums because it smelled great and I kept getting complimented on what I was

wearing," says Seguin. "I have a lot of shared passions and connections with

the brand, so I am thrilled to be collaborating with Michel Germain and his

team as an ambassador."