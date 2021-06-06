LOOK: Tyler Seguin Isn't Just A Professional Hockey Player...He's Also A Cologne Spokesman?
The Dallas Stars’ season may have ended earlier than their fans would’ve liked, and one of their biggest stars is spending his offseason doing something other than the cliche rounds of summer golf.
Tyler Seguin is…selling cologne?
This actually came about last December according to this release from Bloomberg.
If you’d like to get your mitts on some of the cologne Tyler Seguin wears, a small bottle will run you about $90. I bet he doesn’t get ribbed about this in the dressing room at all.
