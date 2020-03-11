LOOK: Wait, Did The Simpsons Predict Coronavirus?

The Simpsons predicting the future is nothing new. That’s am hell of a rabbit hole I’ll let you fall down on your own, should you so choose.

But this latest instance might be one of the most rattling examples of Matt Groening & co forecasting future events.

For context, this episode is 27 years old, from back in 1993. Weird, right?

Fans of other iconic TV shows have found some levity on the COVID-19 topic, too. This dude imagined how Seinfeld might handle an issue like this.

Jerry is annoyed his girlfriend only washes her hands the length of the Kit Kat jingle



George accuses a co-worker with allergies of having “corona cough”



Elaine wants to break up with her boyfriend but he’s quarantined



Kramer starts making his own hand sanitizer in his bathtub — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) March 7, 2020

The Office fan fiction has been all over Twitter the last few days, too.

The Office: Coronavirus



Michael ignores the “work from home” memo because he thinks that everyone should be together at a time like this



Dwight acts completely normal & claims genetic immunity



Angela wears a hazmat suit



Kevin says that he’s had it for weeks & feels fine — Daniel Burnell (@the_real_bnell) March 9, 2020

Creed is somehow Patient Zero



Stanley is on a beach with a margarita as a video conference begins



Andy looked at WebMD & is now losing his mind



The episode ends with Michael shopping alone at Costco on a Saturday. He’s excited because he usually “can’t even get in the door” — Daniel Burnell (@the_real_bnell) March 10, 2020

I did one too: pic.twitter.com/l9VHvjL5ip — Michael Nocella (@writelikemike) March 11, 2020

If you want more, fans on The Office subreddit have been having some fun with ideas on how Dunder Mifflin would handle coronavirus.