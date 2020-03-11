iHeartRadio
LOOK: Wait, Did The Simpsons Predict Coronavirus?

The Simpsons predicting the future is nothing new. That’s am hell of a rabbit hole I’ll let you fall down on your own, should you so choose. 

But this latest instance might be one of the most rattling examples of Matt Groening & co forecasting future events.

For context, this episode is 27 years old, from back in 1993. Weird, right?

Fans of other iconic TV shows have found some levity on the COVID-19 topic, too. This dude imagined how Seinfeld might handle an issue like this.

The Office fan fiction has been all over Twitter the last few days, too.  

If you want more, fans on The Office subreddit have been having some fun with ideas on how Dunder Mifflin would handle coronavirus.  

