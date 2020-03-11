LOOK: Wait, Did The Simpsons Predict Coronavirus?
The Simpsons predicting the future is nothing new. That’s am hell of a rabbit hole I’ll let you fall down on your own, should you so choose.
But this latest instance might be one of the most rattling examples of Matt Groening & co forecasting future events.
The Simpsons has predicted it again!— Mr. Whale 🐋 (@cryptowhale) January 30, 2020
This episode aired 27 years ago in 1993.#CoronaVirus #Wuhan #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #Virus #ChinaCoronaVirus #ChinaVirus #WuhanVirus pic.twitter.com/kvBPYQMm5f
For context, this episode is 27 years old, from back in 1993. Weird, right?
Fans of other iconic TV shows have found some levity on the COVID-19 topic, too. This dude imagined how Seinfeld might handle an issue like this.
Jerry is annoyed his girlfriend only washes her hands the length of the Kit Kat jingle— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) March 7, 2020
George accuses a co-worker with allergies of having “corona cough”
Elaine wants to break up with her boyfriend but he’s quarantined
Kramer starts making his own hand sanitizer in his bathtub
The Office fan fiction has been all over Twitter the last few days, too.
The Office: Coronavirus— Daniel Burnell (@the_real_bnell) March 9, 2020
Michael ignores the “work from home” memo because he thinks that everyone should be together at a time like this
Dwight acts completely normal & claims genetic immunity
Angela wears a hazmat suit
Kevin says that he’s had it for weeks & feels fine
Creed is somehow Patient Zero— Daniel Burnell (@the_real_bnell) March 10, 2020
Stanley is on a beach with a margarita as a video conference begins
Andy looked at WebMD & is now losing his mind
The episode ends with Michael shopping alone at Costco on a Saturday. He’s excited because he usually “can’t even get in the door”
I did one too: pic.twitter.com/l9VHvjL5ip— Michael Nocella (@writelikemike) March 11, 2020
If you want more, fans on The Office subreddit have been having some fun with ideas on how Dunder Mifflin would handle coronavirus.
