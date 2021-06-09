LOOK: Woah, Drake Sleeps On This $400,000 Mattress?

You probably weren’t losing any sleep (apologizes in advance for this pun) over what kind of mattress Drake has on his bed. But, here we are, with the knowledge that the man spent $400,000 ensuring he was sleeping well.

Drake is really out here sleepin’ on a $400,000 mattress made out of horsehair and stingray skin 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PWRq8dksPY

More, from Business Insider’s piece on Drizzy’s mansion.

In early April, Rafauli announced a new project that's just as refined as his last — a $390,000 mattress and base known as Grand Vividus, designed in collaboration with the 168-year-old Swedish company Hastens. Hastens is known for its high-end bedding; in September, they partnered with 11 Ravens, a custom game table company, to create luxury dog beds ranging in price from $4,800 to $6,400.

Rafauli described his partnership with Hastens as an "organic" development, while Linus Adolfsson, founder of The Hastens Sleep Spa LA + New York, called it a game-changer.

"Grand Vividus changed the symbolism of what the word 'mattress' means," Adolfsson told Business Insider. "If your favorite object in your life is not your mattress, you are not sleeping on the right mattress.”

The Grand Vividus is made with fine leather, polished wood, suede, and brass adornments. The mattress is a combination of several materials, including horsehair, stingray skin, and bronze-accented compressed leather, while the wooden base is polyester mixed with handwoven textiles. Drake was the first one to request and receive the Grand Vividus; the bed won't be available globally until September, Rafauli told Business Insider.

"[Each individual] bed takes over 600 hours to [create and is] fully handmade," Rafauli said. "We jumped through hurdles to make sure that Drake had the first one ever produced. He's currently sleeping on it and he loves it. He's been quoted [as saying it's like he's] 'floating' while he's sleeping."

According to Vice, 10 Grand Vividus beds were made for the collaboration's original run; while Drake's was the only one delivered yet, the other nine have already been ordered and paid for.