LOOK: Yes, Arby's French Fry Vodka Is A Real Thing, And It's Coming Soon!

I’m gonna start by embedding the tweet from the verified Arby’s Twitter account, just to clarify that what you’re about to hear is 100% real.

Available for a limited time. Quantities extremely limited. Proudly distilled by @tattersallco and distributed by @surdyksliquor. Must be 21+. Drink responsibly. — Arby's (@Arbys) November 9, 2021

Yes, Arby’s French fry vodka. More, from Thrillist:

Arby's is entering the booze scene with the debut of two French fry-flavored vodkas, modeled after its famed Curly Fries and newly-released Crinkle-Cut Fries. "Arby's recently added a Crinkle-cut option to accompany our iconic Curly Fries, providing another choice for fry-lovers," Arby's CMO Patrick Schwing said in a statement to Thrillist. "Though we've mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take is one step further—by making them 80-proof. Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly fry flavor so Arby's fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle. And we've worked with Chef Justin Sutherland to create Arby's menu-inspired cocktails that pair perfectly with the new vodka flavor profiles.” In a tribute to the brand's Curly Fries, Arby's distilled its first bottle with cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic, while the Crinkle Fries variety is crafted with real kosher salt and sugar.

What a time to be alive.