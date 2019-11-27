LOOK: Yes, Boston Pizza Now Has A Turkey Dinner Pizza

American Thanksgiving is still a little weird to me. Just the timing, mostly. Would you wanna smash a gigantic turkey dinner just one month before smashing another gigantic turkey dinner at Christmas? No thanks. Love that we’ve got a couple of months to recover in between gluttonous endeavours.

HOWEVER.

I’m about to massively contradict myself, and state that this idea sounds very, very tempting. Not just in general, but today, the start of American Thanksgiving weekend. Turns out, Boston Pizza has a way for you to get some turkey dinner in you today. Yes, that Boston Pizza.

Straight from BP’s World HQ:

All the flavours of a traditional Christmas dinner…on a pizza! Seasoned rotisserie turkey, house-made stuffing, rosemary sage cream sauce and Italian cheeses. Served with cranberry sauce and warm turkey gravy. 1 Free TOBLERONE with each Indy/Small or 2 Free TOBLERONES with each Medium/Large. While supplies last.

Yeah, I’m curious now.

It’s all a part of the Boston Pizza Holiday Menu, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get one of those singing boxes, too! They’re being randomly distributed, apparently. OH, and that Carol of the Bells parody jingle from the commercial? Yeah, it’s on Spotify.

Happy American Thanksgiving! If anyone needs me, I’ll be placing an order for turkey dinner pizza.