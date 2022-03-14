LOOK: Yes, Mike Tyson's Weed Company Does Sell Edibles Shaped Like Ears

Mike Tyson’s (back) in the weed game, and he’s come up with a hilarious way to make a splash.

With edible ears, obviously.

Add this (which apparently makes over $800,000/month!) to a few other ways that Iron Mike has delved into the cannabis industry. More, from Forbes.

The positive changes in Tyson’s life spurred on by cannabis and psychedelics have been reflected in his multitude of professional endeavors, including the 2018 launch of Tyson Ranch, a 40-acre cannabis ranch in California. In 2019, the serial entrepreneur and celebrity businessman kicked off his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, where he interviews athletes, celebrities, and comedians while puffing on his favourite products. It currently has over 40 million listens. The new company, Tyson 2.0, will be a step up from Iron Mike’s first cannabis brand, offering a wider array of products including everything from his personal favourite, flower, to concentrates, edibles, beverages, and pre-rolls. He’ll serve as the company’s chief brand officer (and likely, its chief product tester).

Mike’s got multiple strains available, in multiple states already. You can see more on the Tyson 2.0 website.