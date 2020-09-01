iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: Yes, Turkey Dinner Candy Corn Is A Real Thing

EfFqZd7XoAMaSm_

I’m assuming this is only happening in America. And, like many things about America, I’m also pretty sure we can be thankful it’s not happening here. 

Again, I’m assuming. Because somehow, despite all of the bitching we do about candy corn and how awful it is, and how no one in their right mind would eat it…it keeps getting made. So surely, someone’s eating that sh*t. Brach’s is the company that makes that candy corn we all supposedly loathe, and sure enough, this Turkey Dinner Candy Corn is a real thing they’re doing.

NEW to store shelves: A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. BRACH’S Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites. From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.

Flavors include Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie & Stuffing.

The Internet appears to be less than impressed. 

But how about a review from someone who’s actually tried it?
View this post on Instagram

I keep getting tagged in these. I feel you should know I'm the only one on the east coast that actually enjoys candy corn. My thoughts are this and only this, @brachscandy needs to make an all cranberry bag. Those are actually really really good. The rest, I wish I could uneat. Sweet potato pie is spot on for those who enjoy the dish, I however do not, so it wasn't enjoyable for me. I can't really give you good opinions on the others as I could only get threw a chew or two before I spit it out. I love the idea, but will never EVER purchase again, unless it's all cranberry. Found at Walgreens. My suggestion is waiting for LAST chance clearance if you really want to take the plunge on these, bc even .20 cents is too much to spend on these. Way to freaking much. They should be free with any holiday themed purchase.

A post shared by FoodieWithTheBeasts (@foodiewiththebeasts) on

Go figure, sugar and corn syrup meant to taste like green beans isn’t good? Food colour me surprised.

At least Turducken flavoured Pringles sounded like they stood a chance of tasting good.

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!