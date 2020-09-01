LOOK: Yes, Turkey Dinner Candy Corn Is A Real Thing

I’m assuming this is only happening in America. And, like many things about America, I’m also pretty sure we can be thankful it’s not happening here.

Again, I’m assuming. Because somehow, despite all of the bitching we do about candy corn and how awful it is, and how no one in their right mind would eat it…it keeps getting made. So surely, someone’s eating that sh*t. Brach’s is the company that makes that candy corn we all supposedly loathe, and sure enough, this Turkey Dinner Candy Corn is a real thing they’re doing.

NEW to store shelves: A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. BRACH’S Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites. From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie. Flavors include Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie & Stuffing.

The Internet appears to be less than impressed.

August 2020 brings us “turkey dinner” flavored #candycorn Run, we are IN the horror movie! The call is coming from inside the house! Do you like candy corn? It’s too sweet for me, but seriously WTF?!? #HorrorFamily #horror #Halloween https://t.co/4EKrw9TSIS — HorrorNerd_13 (@LisaPortillo9) August 12, 2020

Brach's is releasing Thanksgiving flavored candy corn. I think asbestos and old caulk would have been a better flavor. — Warren Kluck (@warrenkluck) August 16, 2020

KILL IT WITH FIRE https://t.co/PfOLlYsgcf — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) August 11, 2020

But how about a review from someone who’s actually tried it?

Go figure, sugar and corn syrup meant to taste like green beans isn’t good? Food colour me surprised.

At least Turducken flavoured Pringles sounded like they stood a chance of tasting good.