LOOK: Yes, Turkey Dinner Candy Corn Is A Real Thing
I’m assuming this is only happening in America. And, like many things about America, I’m also pretty sure we can be thankful it’s not happening here.
Behold! Turkey Dinner candy corn. Yes, this is real. @hustlekitten just found them at Walgreens, so naturally I called my nearest store. They had them in the back! Flavors include: Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie, and Stuffing. As much as this is weird, I'm even more impressed that Brach's/Ferrara had the fries to make this product. Huge thanks to @hustlekitten for the tip on these!
Again, I’m assuming. Because somehow, despite all of the bitching we do about candy corn and how awful it is, and how no one in their right mind would eat it…it keeps getting made. So surely, someone’s eating that sh*t. Brach’s is the company that makes that candy corn we all supposedly loathe, and sure enough, this Turkey Dinner Candy Corn is a real thing they’re doing.
NEW to store shelves: A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. BRACH’S Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites. From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.
Flavors include Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie & Stuffing.
The Internet appears to be less than impressed.
August 2020 brings us “turkey dinner” flavored #candycorn Run, we are IN the horror movie! The call is coming from inside the house! Do you like candy corn? It’s too sweet for me, but seriously WTF?!? #HorrorFamily #horror #Halloween https://t.co/4EKrw9TSIS— HorrorNerd_13 (@LisaPortillo9) August 12, 2020
Brach's is releasing Thanksgiving flavored candy corn. I think asbestos and old caulk would have been a better flavor.— Warren Kluck (@warrenkluck) August 16, 2020
But how about a review from someone who’s actually tried it?
KILL IT WITH FIRE https://t.co/PfOLlYsgcf— Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) August 11, 2020
I keep getting tagged in these. I feel you should know I'm the only one on the east coast that actually enjoys candy corn. My thoughts are this and only this, @brachscandy needs to make an all cranberry bag. Those are actually really really good. The rest, I wish I could uneat. Sweet potato pie is spot on for those who enjoy the dish, I however do not, so it wasn't enjoyable for me. I can't really give you good opinions on the others as I could only get threw a chew or two before I spit it out. I love the idea, but will never EVER purchase again, unless it's all cranberry. Found at Walgreens. My suggestion is waiting for LAST chance clearance if you really want to take the plunge on these, bc even .20 cents is too much to spend on these. Way to freaking much. They should be free with any holiday themed purchase.
Go figure, sugar and corn syrup meant to taste like green beans isn’t good? Food colour me surprised.
At least Turducken flavoured Pringles sounded like they stood a chance of tasting good.
