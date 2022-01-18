LOOK: You Can Build A Doghouse For Telus Spark's Robo-Dog...And Maybe Get An Hour With It!

We've covered robotic dogs in Dude News before. In case you're unfamiliar, it's technology that's existed for several years, in Boston:

And, of course, in Black Mirror:

But this? This is much less sinister or terrifying. Little did I know, Telus SPARK has a robot dog! And, your kids can make a Minecraft doghouse for 'Flint', as he's affectionately called, with some pretty cool prizes for the winner. More, from CTV Calgary:

On Wednesday, TELUS Spark launched the 'Flint Dream Doghouse Design Competition,' which is open for anyone under 18. Guests to TELUS Spark can sign up for 30-minute time slots in which they can use the centre's laptops to design the doghouse in Minecraft: Education Edition. Pictures of the design can then be submitted to staff, who will vote on the winner. The winning digital design will be turned into a permanent physical home for Flint that will sit inside the science centre. The winner will also receive a one-hour private “driving lesson” with Flint and an annual TELUS Spark family membership valued at $268.

Love it. And let's agree to never, ever attach firearms to Flint, ok?