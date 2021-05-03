McDonalds Is Sorry About The McFlurry Spoon...So Here's A Free McFlurry.

How about a free McFlurry? That’s the case at McDonalds today (May 4th).

Why? Because they’re sorry.

For what? The McFlurry spoon/straw.

More, from Food & Wine.

To promote the May 3 launch their Caramel Brownie McFlurry, on May 4, McDonald's says they will be giving one of these new McFlurrys away for free to "everyone who has ever even thought the spoon was a straw... so yeah, everyone." To redeem your free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry "simply scan the offer code in McDonald's App" and then grab the frozen treat at your local, participating McDonalds, no purchase necessary. As a side deal, customers can also get one for free from May 3 to 9 with a minimum $15 purchase on McDelivery with Uber Eats.

That may all sound great, but it still doesn't answer the big question: Why does the McFlurry spoon look like a straw? For that, McDonald's has released a 41-second YouTube video with visual evidence of the answer. "The hollow opening on top of the McFlurry spoon serves a very important purpose!" McDonald's told me via email. "After adding our creamy, cool soft-serve and delicious toppings to your McFlurry cup, our crew members attach the spoon to a machine that mixes the creamy vanilla soft serve and yummy ingredients together, ensuring there is a perfect amount of your favorite topping in each bite." To put it another way, before your spoon is a spoon, it's a blending device.