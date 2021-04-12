McGregor & Poirier Spar On Twitter Over Charitable Donation...Is Their July Fight Off?

In the words of Ron Burgundy, “boy, that escalated quickly”.

Just a few days ago, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier appeared to be pretty cordial, at least as cordial as two guys who are about cage fight (for a third time!) in July can be.

Good to hear Dustin, I hope so. As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho.

See you in there. https://t.co/RMiwF1rpGD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 6, 2021

And that’s when Poirier decided to reply to that last barb from Conor, with an accusation.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

Of course, Conor had famously promised a donation, in the lead up to their second fight, back in January, on Fight Island.

Anyway, things really imploded from there.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again https://t.co/k3Cu9DG1Me — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

We thanked him because his team reached out fight week to initiate the process but ghosted us the past 2 months after the fight. My foundation has reached out 3 times since with no reply. We've moved past it! We will be announcing our next goal soon! Its a big one🙏 https://t.co/mtiOFBsd2q — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

And then completely combusted.

My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting ass shelling ass bitch. Little bitch kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re fucked. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

👍 smell ya later pea pic.twitter.com/bez8tNxdTO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

And one of Conor’s biggest rivals couldn’t help but get involved.

Rough translation " I gave you my word, now I'm taking it back" — Wolfcola MMA ❌ (@WolfColaMMA) April 12, 2021

There’s more than a few people wondering online if this is nothing more than fight promotion. And honestly, I can’t tell you that’s not a possibility. Does this fight happen July 10th?