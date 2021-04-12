iHeartRadio

McGregor & Poirier Spar On Twitter Over Charitable Donation...Is Their July Fight Off?

Screenshot_2021_04_12_Tweets_with_replies_by_Conor_McGregor___TheNotoriousMMA__Twitter

In the words of Ron Burgundy, “boy, that escalated quickly”.

Just a few days ago, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier appeared to be pretty cordial, at least as cordial as two guys who are about cage fight (for a third time!) in July can be.

 

 

And that’s when Poirier decided to reply to that last barb from Conor, with an accusation.

 

 

Of course, Conor had famously promised a donation, in the lead up to their second fight, back in January, on Fight Island.

Anyway, things really imploded from there.

 

 

And then completely combusted.

 

 

And one of Conor’s biggest rivals couldn’t help but get involved.

 

 

There’s more than a few people wondering online if this is nothing more than fight promotion. And honestly, I can’t tell you that’s not a possibility. Does this fight happen July 10th?

