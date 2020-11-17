Meet the “Skate Bats”. They’re a group of local skaters, more badass than most skateboarders, because of a unique hurdle they’ve had to overcome.

They’ve been skating at a spot called The Compound, a skatepark in Ramsay.

The Calgary Sun did a nice piece on the Skate Bats the other day, including a young dude named Curtis, who’s led the project to get fellow visually impaired kids skating.