Meet The MLB Pitcher Who's Got A Secret Life...As A Rodeo Star?
We thought we knew Mason Bumgarner.
Until last week, when word got out that one of the best pitchers in baseball had a bit of a secret life. No, not a scandal. God knows there’s been enough of that over the last few months in Major League Baseball.
Turns out, Bumgarner’s adopted a fake name…to be used when he moonlights as a rodeo star.
It gets better. The San Jose Giants (farm squad of Bumgarner’s former team) have decided to embrace the meme, as they say. Have a look at the promotion they’ve got planned for June 5th at the ballpark.
This is real. #sfgiants pic.twitter.com/ncmeU6KPHQ— Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) February 25, 2020
So great. According to the Sports Illustrated, it’s been pretty lucrative for Bumgarner, too. His alter ego won almost $27,000 at a competition in December, the same month that he signed a five year, $85 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. If you want more of a deep dive into Mason…err Madison’s secret rodeo life, The Athletic has a pretty great story on it.
Here’s hoping we end up seeing Mason Saunders at a future Calgary Stampede.
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
The Glorious Sons TicketsListen to the CJAY Morning Show all week to win tickets!
-
Win Your Tab For A YearFind us at The Canadian Brewhouse for your chance to win!