Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Made A Badass Appearance In Stranger Things, And Streams Went Way Up

I don’t watch Stranger Things, but I understand it’s a pretty big deal. And apparently, Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ became an even bigger deal thanks to the most recent season of the Netflix hit.

More, from People:

The thrash metal hit was featured in the two-hour finale of the show, as part of Eddie Munson's masterful plan to distract the deadly bats protecting the lair of evil villain Vecna. As of Monday afternoon, "Master Of Puppets," the only single from Metallica's 1986 album of the same name, is number 12 on Spotify's Top 50 U.S. chart and number 26 on their Global Top 50. That's no small feat, especially considering the full track is over eight minutes long. The band hasn't officially commented on the song's rising popularity but did retweet a teaser of the scene, which is getting a lot of love from fans online.

And, the show tapped a couple of members of the Metallica family to help out.

Never a bad thing when a whole new generation gets exposed to one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and one of the greatest thrash albums ever.