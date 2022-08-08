Mike Tyson? Not Happy With Hulu...

Mike Tyson isn't impressed with the gang over at Hulu, who have rolled out 'Mike', their Tyson miniseries.

Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like pic.twitter.com/amk65CjtvJ

Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this.

Hey @hulu I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block #slaveryisover #fuckhulu

More, from Yahoo! Entertainment:

It isn’t the first time that Tyson has criticized the production. In February 2021, Tyson voiced his disapproval shortly after the series was greenlit by Hulu.

“This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story,” Tyson said in a statement at the time.

“Mike” stars Trevante Rhodes as Tyson, tracking the figure’s life from adolescence to his prominent run as a professional boxer to a series of scandals that unfolded following his athletic retirement.

“I, Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers created “Mike” and executive produces. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner along with Claire Brown. “Mike” comes from 20th Century Television.

Hulu will premiere the first two episodes of the series’ eight-episode season on Aug. 25.

In the months after “Mike” was greenlit by Hulu, Mike Tyson signed on as an executive producer on a separate limited series about his life, with Jamie Foxx attached to star as the boxer. However, the production has not found a network, stalling development in recent months.