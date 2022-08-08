iHeartRadio

Mike Tyson? Not Happy With Hulu...

FZcnHFUUIAAvZiq

Mike Tyson isn't impressed with the gang over at Hulu, who have rolled out 'Mike', their Tyson miniseries. 

 

More, from Yahoo! Entertainment:

It isn’t the first time that Tyson has criticized the production. In February 2021, Tyson voiced his disapproval shortly after the series was greenlit by Hulu.

“This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story,” Tyson said in a statement at the time.

“Mike” stars Trevante Rhodes as Tyson, tracking the figure’s life from adolescence to his prominent run as a professional boxer to a series of scandals that unfolded following his athletic retirement.

“I, Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers created “Mike” and executive produces. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner along with Claire Brown. “Mike” comes from 20th Century Television.

Hulu will premiere the first two episodes of the series’ eight-episode season on Aug. 25.

In the months after “Mike” was greenlit by Hulu, Mike Tyson signed on as an executive producer on a separate limited series about his life, with Jamie Foxx attached to star as the boxer. However, the production has not found a network, stalling development in recent months.

If I'm Hulu, I'd be pretty careful about pissing off Iron Mike. Remember how that turned out for that dude on an airplane a few months ago? 

It'll be interesting to see how this one plays out. 

