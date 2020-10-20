Miley Cyrus Is Planning A Metallica Tribute Album...And This Could Be A Very Good Thing.

A Metallica tribute album from Miley Cyrus? Yes, really. As Cyrus told Interview magazine,

“We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that. We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

And before you shit on the idea, consider this YouTube clip, of her covering ‘Nothing Else Matters’ at Glastonbury Fest last year.

Or, the Cranberries cover she crushed this past weekend, during the virtual SOS Festival. The girl can sing a rock song, dudes.

Excited to hear how this turns out.