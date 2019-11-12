NBA Player Takes An Edible On Team Flight, Freaks Out, Gets Suspended 10 Games

What you’re about to read sounds like a Saturday Night Live sketch, or a ridiculous subplot on South Park. But it’s all very real, and incredibly entertaining.

I know we’re not much of a basketball town in Calgary, save for when the Toronto Raptors lead the entire country on a playoff run that culminates in an NBA Championship, and the first major sports trophy to reside in our country in far, far too long. So, I don’t expect you to know who Dion Waiters is, or be following the Miami Heat very closely. But the other day, Dion got suspended.

Here is Miami’s statement on its 10-game suspension of Dion Waiters without pay for “a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team” ... pic.twitter.com/JFe6CmzbMT — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 10, 2019

What for? It’s complicated. First, know that Dion’s time in Miami has been eventful, and not in a way that the franchise would like. He’s been arguing with coaches and management, which got him suspended for the season opener. Since then, he’s only been dressed twice, and never actually set foot on the hardwood for Miami. Then, late last week, this happened.

SLATER SCOOP: A Miami Heat player had a medical emergency on their flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles on Thursday night, according to sources.



A Heat spokesman told me the team cannot comment due to medical confidentially laws. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 8, 2019

UPDATE: Dion Waiters is the Heat player who had medical emergency on team plane, I’ve confirmed.



Waiters overdosed on “gummies,” sources say, and was passed out when plane landed.



He had a seizure when he was finally woken up, I’m told.



Waiters was listed out tonight (illness) — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 9, 2019

League rules strictly prohibit THC, so Waiters popping an edible on a flight isn’t a good look for the player, or the team. For what it’s worth, it doesn’t sound like the Heat are gonna part ways with him. At least, not yet.

NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports Dion Waiters will return to the Heat when his 10-game team suspension ends after “gummy” incident.



“There isn’t a buyout on the horizon … he has to get back into the good graces of the organization” pic.twitter.com/Hf2sITYa0h — Stadium (@Stadium) November 11, 2019

This is no small deal for Dion, either. Because of these early season troubles, he’ll miss out on a $1.2 million bonus, that he’d have collected if he’d played in more than 70 games this year. And that 10 game suspension? He loses more than $800,000, based upon his $12.1 million salary, according to the Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2019/11/11/dion-waiterss-million-gummy-mistake-is-no-laughing-matter/

Oh, and the dramatics might not be over just yet.

The Heat believe Waiters was given the “gummy” by a teammate, but Waiters has been reluctant and has decided not to say who provided it, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Waiters has had a tumultuous series of events with Miami this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2019

What’s that old expression, about snitches and stitches? Although, the Internet seems to have a theory..

James Johnson definitely gave Dion those gummies 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jz5eZPAo7H — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) November 10, 2019

