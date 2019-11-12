iHeartRadio
NBA Player Takes An Edible On Team Flight, Freaks Out, Gets Suspended 10 Games

What you’re about to read sounds like a Saturday Night Live sketch, or a ridiculous subplot on South Park. But it’s all very real, and incredibly entertaining. 

I know we’re not much of a basketball town in Calgary, save for when the Toronto Raptors lead the entire country on a playoff run that culminates in an NBA Championship, and the first major sports trophy to reside in our country in far, far too long. So, I don’t expect you to know who Dion Waiters is, or be following the Miami Heat very closely. But the other day, Dion got suspended.

What for? It’s complicated. First, know that Dion’s time in Miami has been eventful, and not in a way that the franchise would like. He’s been arguing with coaches and management, which got him suspended for the season opener. Since then, he’s only been dressed twice, and never actually set foot on the hardwood for Miami. Then, late last week, this happened.  

League rules strictly prohibit THC, so Waiters popping an edible on a flight isn’t a good look for the player, or the team. For what it’s worth, it doesn’t sound like the Heat are gonna part ways with him. At least, not yet. 

This is no small deal for Dion, either. Because of these early season troubles, he’ll miss out on a $1.2 million bonus, that he’d have collected if he’d played in more than 70 games this year. And that 10 game suspension? He loses more than $800,000, based upon his $12.1 million salary, according to the Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2019/11/11/dion-waiterss-million-gummy-mistake-is-no-laughing-matter/

Oh, and the dramatics might not be over just yet. 

 

 

What’s that old expression, about snitches and stitches? Although, the Internet seems to have a theory..

