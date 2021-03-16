Oklahoma Is Putting A Bounty On Bigfoot, With Sasquatch Quest

Look, it’s been a weird year for everybody. But things are especially weird in Oklahoma. They’re about to declare open season on Bigfoot.

It all started with a discussion about Bigfoot tourism, started by a State Representative, according to the Enid News & Eagle.

State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said it doesn’t matter that his legislative measure never made it out of committee. It did exactly what he intended it to do — promote interest and tourism in his heavily wooded district in Southeast Oklahoma that reportedly boasts the ninth most sightings in the world of the legendary ape-like creature. Humphrey said he initially thought he’d have to go through the state wildlife department to issue hunting licenses for Bigfoot, but quickly discovered the state tourism department can issue tracking permits since the intent is not to kill or injure the elusive beast. Now he’s working with state tourism officials to set up rules for Bigfoot enthusiasts who want to participate in Oklahoma’s “Sasquatch Quest.” The No. 1 rule — Sasquatchers must capture Bigfoot unharmed and can’t injure anyone else or break any laws in the process.

But don’t worry, they’re taking all necessary precautions to protect Sasquatch from harm, and plan to make some maintain the state’s best assets.

“We’ve got to get some language, make sure that we protect Bigfoot and that we protect the public (so) that nobody is injured,” he said. Humphrey’s original plan suggested lawmakers set aside a $25,000 bounty for Bigfoot’s capture, but he said an upcoming Hollywood Bigfoot movie pledged around $2 million, while another private business promised an additional $100,000. That eliminated any need for state funding. He said state tourism officials now are developing a Bigfoot promotional campaign that includes license plates, decals, an annual commemorative tracking license and “Bigfoot checkout stations.” He said they’re also working on a map of the region to show visitors the best route to take to spot Bigfoot while promoting nearby businesses at the same time. Any profits generated from the new Bigfoot tourism campaign will be used to maintain the state’s lakes, parks and roadways that are in “terrible, terrible condition,” he said. Humphrey said he’d like to affix “Road sponsored by Bigfoot” signs and perhaps add some Sasquatch tracks to public areas that have been improved thanks to the tourism campaign.

Great, creative stuff. Which does kinda beg the question, why the hell aren’t we doing this in Western Canada? Especially with the recent sighting in BC.