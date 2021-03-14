iHeartRadio

Rest In Power, "Marvellous" Marvin Hagler

hqdefault

We lost a legendary piece of boxing this weekend, you guys.

I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away...

Posted by Marvelous Marvin Hagler FAN CLUB on Saturday, March 13, 2021

“Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, gone at 66.

In case you don’t know, Hagler was the undisputed middleweight champ of boxing, from 1980-1987, and was part of some of the wildest boxing matches ever.

In fact, Halger’s fight with Tommy Hearns is still considered one of the greatest fights ever, in the history of combat.

It didn’t take long for the tributes to start pouring in, from names like Mike Tyson, GGG, Teddy Atlas, Dana White, Lennox Lewis, Joe Rogan, and Michael Buffer on Saturday’s  Estrada/Chocolatito II broadcast.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

 

Rest in power, “Marvellous”.

