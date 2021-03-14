We lost a legendary piece of boxing this weekend, you guys.

I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away... Posted by Marvelous Marvin Hagler FAN CLUB on Saturday, March 13, 2021

“Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, gone at 66.

In case you don’t know, Hagler was the undisputed middleweight champ of boxing, from 1980-1987, and was part of some of the wildest boxing matches ever.

In fact, Halger’s fight with Tommy Hearns is still considered one of the greatest fights ever, in the history of combat.

It didn’t take long for the tributes to start pouring in, from names like Mike Tyson, GGG, Teddy Atlas, Dana White, Lennox Lewis, Joe Rogan, and Michael Buffer on Saturday’s Estrada/Chocolatito II broadcast.

Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2021

Rest In Peace Legend and the greatest middleweight champion pic.twitter.com/I0M2pjbMbh — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) March 14, 2021

He was a no frills solid man, who brought a lunch pale filled with power, guts, pride, will, talent and character. And he fought everyone, anytime, anywhere. And he was great. He was Marvin Hagler. R. I. P. Champ. #marvinhagler



pic.twitter.com/gaSAhGZwAO — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 14, 2021

I’m simply stunned to hear the news of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Not only was he a living legend, but I was proud to call him my friend. He was so full of life, energy and positivity in our conversations that you would never guess what a wrecking machine he was in the ring. — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) March 14, 2021

A 10-count in honor of the late, great Marvelous Marvin Hagler. pic.twitter.com/vpeyD5GDLZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 14, 2021

Rest in power, “Marvellous”.