Russian Slap Fighting: 400 Pound Brazilian MMA Fighter Against A Dude Named Dumpling!

Turns out, not all sports are off of the table, due to COVID-19. That is, if you’re willing to call Russian Prison Slapping a sport.

To be clear, this didn’t actually happen in a prison, the dim lights and orange jumpsuits were just for effect. But the slaps? The slaps were real. And they were exchanged between Vasily Khamotskiy (aka “The Dumpling”) and Zuluzinho, a Brazilian mixed martial artist.

To set the stage a bit, Dumpling went viral last year, for knocking an opponent with a single slap, and Zuluzhino is best known as a former Pride fighter who’s 6’9, and roughly 400 pounds.

So, with no further ado, here’s their slap-off. Don’t tell me you have anything better to watch right now, we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

After five slaps each, and both slappers still being conscious, the whole thing was declared a draw. And before you think competitive slapping pays well, according to Bloody Elbow, both men made about 75,000 rubles ($1000) each for their efforts.

Yikes.