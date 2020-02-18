The Foo Fighters Are Celebrating 25 Years...By Getting Back In The Van!

How do you celebrate 25 years of being one of the biggest rock bands on planet Earth? Well, if you’re the Foo Fighters, you get in a van.

ARE YOU READY???

Join the Foos in commemorating their 25th anniversary by revisiting stops along their 1995 tour! IN THE ROUND! 🤘



Pre-sale begins TODAY at 12pm ET - the password is hitting your inboxes now!https://t.co/xEHr7wQ2rc#FF25 pic.twitter.com/FXEKwspqRV — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2020

And the cool part? Sounds like this is just the beginning, of what should be a pretty cool anniversary for Dave, Pat, Chris, Taylor, Nate & Rami.

Holy Shit!!! 25 years?!



Thank you guys for being with us year after year…for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives.



We’re JUST getting started, so

Buckle up, 2020... it’s going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy shit...#FF25 #FF2020 pic.twitter.com/BVesTPAIDp — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 14, 2020

Oh, and each of these shows will feature a preview of the documentary that Dave’s been working on, ‘What Drives Us’, which according to a press release is a,

"deep dive into what possesses a particular tribe of human beings to leave behind jobs, families, relationships and any semblance of sanity to climb into a busted-ass Econoline and take their music to the people -- or at least a dozen or so of them here and there. What Drives Us explores motivations, recounts personal anecdotes and explores the physical and psychological toll of touring in vans via interviews with members of van-tour veteran bands ranging from Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and the Beatles, and many, many more."

Sounds like they might try and sneak some club shows in along the way, too. A helluva start to celebrating 25 years of Foo!