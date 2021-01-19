iHeartRadio

The Foo Fighters & Bruce Springsteen Are Set To Play Biden's Inauguration Party Tonight!

EryKllKUYAILDm0

A couple of massive rock acts have been tapped to play Joe Biden’s inauguration party this evening.

In addition to the Foo & Bruce, there’s a slew of other big names on deck tonight, including Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Bon Jovi, James Taylor, will.i.am, and more

Oh, and the Foo dropped a brand new video for their latest, ‘Waiting On A War’, yesterday.

