The Foo Fighters & Bruce Springsteen Are Set To Play Biden's Inauguration Party Tonight!
A couple of massive rock acts have been tapped to play Joe Biden’s inauguration party this evening.
Announced today, Foo Fighters will be joining the inauguration celebration for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Tune in January 20th at 8:30pm ET. For more details on the event visit: https://t.co/U3JizoSGDC #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/CsAMDx2jSB— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 15, 2021
Bruce will join our next President and Vice President @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for #Inauguration2021! Tune in Wednesday January 20 at 8:30pm ET for a night that celebrates our country's rich diversity and resilience. https://t.co/KbTpyEUkT3— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 15, 2021
In addition to the Foo & Bruce, there’s a slew of other big names on deck tonight, including Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Bon Jovi, James Taylor, will.i.am, and more.
Oh, and the Foo dropped a brand new video for their latest, ‘Waiting On A War’, yesterday.
