The Last McDonald's Left In Iceland...10 Years Old & Live Streamed 24/7!

I went to Iceland about eight years ago. Honestly, I didn’t notice the absence of McDonald’s…because it’s not exactly a country that’s big on big brand chains, for a few different reasons, and despite what Ben Stiller’s ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ film told you about Papa John’s.

More on the Papa John’s thing HERE.

Anyway, we’re not talking about a pizza chain, we’re talking about the world’s biggest fast food chain, which hasn’t been in Iceland since 2009, as it turns out. And when word got out that McD’s was about flee the Icelandic scene, a hostel in Reykjavik decided to act fast, and grab a burger. No, not to eat. To keep.

And so, here we are, a decade later. And that burger and fries from October 2009? Not only does the hostel still have it, they’re live streaming it, 24-7.

Have a look: https://snotrahouse.com/last-mcdonalds/

I can’t imagine that McD’s is terribly pumped about all of this, being that the decade-old meal doesn’t look any different from what you might order for lunch at a local McDonald’s today. But the hostel? Surely they love the attention this gimmick brings. Apparently, 400,000 daily visitors.

Oh, and they also take it on sightseeing adventures around the capital, too.

Congratulations, that’s likely way more time than you thought you’d spend looking at a decade old McDonald’s burgers & fries. If for some reason you need more, here’s a similar experiment, with a burger aged twelve years: https://aht.seriouseats.com/2008/09/12-year-old-mcdonalds-hamburger-still-looking-good.html

Enjoy your lunch!