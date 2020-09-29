iHeartRadio

The Lightning Are Ready To Celebrate, With A Boat Parade, Custom Beer, & Cigars!

sa4ejcv804q51

There’s a few perks if you’re the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2020 Stanley Cup Champions, and trying to figure out how to celebrate. First, you’re in Florida, which seems to care very little about COVID-19. Second, you’re in Florida, where it’s nice all of the goddamn time. So, you can have your parade on a river. 

Which seems pretty fitting, considering the way the team got back together after the pandemic. 

They’re also gonna broadcast the whole thing on TV. Hopefully somebody goes full Corey Crawford.

Looks like the Bolts have already been celebrating pretty hard. 

And Bud Light is gonna make sure the celebrations extend into next season as well, with Bud “Lightning”.

Please pray for Patrick Maroon, who’s about celebrating back-to-back Cups. 

View this post on Instagram

@pattymaroon is a BIG MOOD. 😂🏆

A post shared by BarDown (@bardown) on

