The Lightning Are Ready To Celebrate, With A Boat Parade, Custom Beer, & Cigars!

There’s a few perks if you’re the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2020 Stanley Cup Champions, and trying to figure out how to celebrate. First, you’re in Florida, which seems to care very little about COVID-19. Second, you’re in Florida, where it’s nice all of the goddamn time. So, you can have your parade on a river.

We have a date with you on Wednesday, #Bolts Nation.



Tickets (FREE!) will be open to the public at 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.



🏆 https://t.co/oRaUCTGM0S pic.twitter.com/XjxT42VjIw — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020

Which seems pretty fitting, considering the way the team got back together after the pandemic.

They’re also gonna broadcast the whole thing on TV. Hopefully somebody goes full Corey Crawford.

OFFICIAL: IT'S @TBLIGHTNING PARTY TIME! FOX Sports Sun will provide wall-to-wall statewide TV coverage from the #GoBolts #StanleyCup celebration on Wednesday:

2:30 pm - Game 6 replay

5 pm - LIVE from the @tampariverwalk for boat parade

7 pm - LIVE from rally inside @RJStadium pic.twitter.com/FA3aPmCsC9 — FOX Sports Bolts (@FOXSportsBolts) September 29, 2020

Looks like the Bolts have already been celebrating pretty hard.

And Bud Light is gonna make sure the celebrations extend into next season as well, with Bud “Lightning”.

Congratulations @TBLightning on winning the Cup! To celebrate, we are making BUD LIGHTNING happen next season, and beers are on us* in the Tampa area! Link for details: https://t.co/5D0sqWpg4i pic.twitter.com/tO7I2CQuD7 — Bud Light (@budlight) September 29, 2020

Please pray for Patrick Maroon, who’s about celebrating back-to-back Cups.