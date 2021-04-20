The McBrunch Burger? The McDonald's Menu Hack You Didn't Know You Needed
The McBrunch Burger?
You won’t find this on the McDonald’s menu, but according to a viral TikTok video, it might be available on the down-low. More from The Mirror.
TikTok user @Theglasssniper racks up millions of views by trying secret menu items at fast food chains and says if you visit McDonald's as they switch between breakfast and lunch, you can ask staff to make you a 'McBrunch Burger'.
In a video that has been viewed 4.7 million times, he explains: "Now this particular guy has two names to it; it's called the McBrunch Burger or it's called the Mc10:35.
Here’s the video in question.
And it’s not the only secret McD’s menu item he’s claimed to have found.
Sure enough, the McBrunch is even on Hack The Menu, kind of the authority on topics like these, although their version looks/sounds a bit different.
We’re gonna need somebody to try and order this today, for show research purposes.