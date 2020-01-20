iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

The NHL Names Its Best Game Of The Decade, And It's An EPIC Leafs Meltdown.

fAECxixd

I guess I just assumed that we’d be done with the “best of the decade” stuff after, you know, the decade wrapped up last December. But don’t tell that to the National Hockey League, who’ve just announced their best game of the decade that was. 

 

 

I’m sure you remember it well. But for the sake of rubbing salt in a wound that will ALWAYS be open for my co-host, let’s revisit that Game 7, shall we?

What a comeback. Or, should you loathe the blue and white, what a meltdown! Of course, this sort of thing is subjective, and there are some fans insisting this isn’t the best NHL game we saw in the last ten years. 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!