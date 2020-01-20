The NHL Names Its Best Game Of The Decade, And It's An EPIC Leafs Meltdown.

I guess I just assumed that we’d be done with the “best of the decade” stuff after, you know, the decade wrapped up last December. But don’t tell that to the National Hockey League, who’ve just announced their best game of the decade that was.

The NHL has named Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Bruins and Maple Leafs on May 13, 2013 as Game of the Decade: https://t.co/qPCFwxASnk — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) January 19, 2020

I’m sure you remember it well. But for the sake of rubbing salt in a wound that will ALWAYS be open for my co-host, let’s revisit that Game 7, shall we?

What a comeback. Or, should you loathe the blue and white, what a meltdown! Of course, this sort of thing is subjective, and there are some fans insisting this isn’t the best NHL game we saw in the last ten years.

Seeing the Leafs implode will always be glorious but game 7 of Vegas vs Sharks will always be incredible — Buffalo Allens #TITANUP (@TreDey27) January 19, 2020

I don’t think Game 7 between Chicago and LA in 2014 gets enough recognition. That game was great. — Matt McGuirk (@matt_mcguirk_90) January 19, 2020

Canucks Blackhawks game 7 round 1 in 2011 was one of the fastest, toughest, most skilled games ever. Reigning cup champs vs. Presidents trophy winner. Leafs were a middling team. #rethink — Eriksson Renaissance (@slaythedragon14) January 19, 2020

Game 7 ECF Tampa Bay vs Boston. 0 penalties called in game and was a 1-0 final. That game was edge of your seat for the full 60. — SMcAuslan (@SMcAuslan13) January 20, 2020

penguins senators game 7 double OT?? — Noah German (@NoahGerman3) January 19, 2020