iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

The Plot For Space Jam 2 Has Leaked, And It's...Something.

dz-xtjkucaadyd3-1550859199

Oh, you were hoping Space Jam 2 would have a great plot? I’ve got some bad news for you. 

 

 

But, maybe we should’ve tempered our plot expectations when we got a look at the Tune Squad jerseys a few months ago. 

And, you know, kept in mind that the original wasn't exactly high cinema.  

Hopefully they end up reworking the plot to include Bronny getting busted for smoking weed, thanks to Odell Beckham Jr

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!