The Plot For Space Jam 2 Has Leaked, And It's...Something.

Oh, you were hoping Space Jam 2 would have a great plot? I’ve got some bad news for you.

The synopsis for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY is certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it pic.twitter.com/BLmc4x5uHb — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 18, 2020

But, maybe we should’ve tempered our plot expectations when we got a look at the Tune Squad jerseys a few months ago.

Just realized it’s not “Toon Squad”... and that it’s “Looney Tunes”. pic.twitter.com/OKnVJJXGCB — Nick Cress (@NickCressI) August 18, 2020

And, you know, kept in mind that the original wasn't exactly high cinema.

Hopefully they end up reworking the plot to include Bronny getting busted for smoking weed, thanks to Odell Beckham Jr.