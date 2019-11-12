The Return Of The Warped Tour? This Frontman Wants To Bring It Back

We only went one summer without Warped, but it seems some are already missing it.

More specifically, the frontman of a band called Attila. His name is Chris Fronzak, but his friends call him "Fronz". And a couple of his tweets drew the attention of Warped fans on Monday.

I've been in the music scene for over 15 years, I've built a legacy, I created a lifestyle, a record label, I even bought out my favorite record label growing up. I might as well take over my favorite tour & create a legacy for the future generations to come. The world needs it. — Chris Fronzak 😈 (@FRONZ1LLA) November 11, 2019

I've honestly been thinking about this for 2 years now. In this time period I've formulated a business plan and setup that would be viable for both bands and @VansWarpedTour itself. I have a chip on my shoulder and I wanna prove to the world that rock isn't dead. — Chris Fronzak 😈 (@FRONZ1LLA) November 11, 2019

And before you scoff at the notion of a 29 year old frontman of a deathcore band having a plan to revive a legendary touring punk rock summer camp, please consider two pieces of evidence.

Firstly, apparently "Fronz" is a pretty successful businessman. A quick Google tells you he's got a net worth of $5.5 million. Make of that what you will. He also explains how he's gotten to a seven figure bank balance and a life of large homes and luxury cars, HERE:

The other thing worth noting? That Kevin Lyman, the dude who ran said punk rock summer camp for over two decades, said some pretty interesting stuff about it on a Kerrang! podcast recently. I'll let you listen for yourself HERE, but a couple of quotes from Lyman stuck out to me.

“Everyone looked at me like ‘He stopped ‘Warped Tour” and in our business we always look at it as money. First thing they go to: money. ‘He’s not making any money.’ And that was not it. That was not it. ‘Warped Tour‘ was not feeding my soul and my heart as much as you put in. Because ‘Warped Tour‘ was 90% about the community and 10% about the money, it really was.

And this, which sure doesn't make it sound like the door is closed.

“It got very frustrating around 2017. I was challenged by the fractured fan base, the fractured band base, the sense of community and what I got involved in this for, and what brought me into punk rock that I said ‘you know, if it’s changed this much, maybe it’s time for me to wind this thing down."

Make of it all what you will, but this Fronz cat sure seems to have moxy.

I really want to bring @VansWarpedTour back. Let's set up a meeting soon @KevinLyman. I promise I won't let you down. — Chris Fronzak 😈 (@FRONZ1LLA) November 11, 2019

And if the Warped thing doesn't work out, maybe Elon Musk will team up with the Fronz?