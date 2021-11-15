The Rumours Are True, The World's Greatest Ned Flanders Tribute Band Is Going Away

If ever there were a case of “don’t know what you’ve got til its gone”, it’s this piece of news. The world’s greatest Ned Flanders tribute metal band is going away.

In case you’ve never heard of Okilly Dokilly:

Okilly Dokilly: The world’s only Ned Flanders-themed metal band explains how to live just like the most devout character on #TheSimpsons https://t.co/m74wTPs8ek pic.twitter.com/elBPOlV1O8 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 18, 2019

More, from Next Mosh:

Here’s more on the impending foray via a presser, “The “Tourdilly Do ’22” tour will take the place of the previously rescheduled ‘When the Comet Gets Here’ tour with shows occurring across the Midwest and Eastern US from April to May of 2022. Joining as special guests will be Medford, Oregon’s partycore rockers Steaksauce Mustache.” Lead singer, Head Ned comments about the band’s history, “When we started OKILLY DOKILLY, our goal was to play maybe 2 shows. We imagined being the 3rd or 4th band on a 7 band metal show. We would step out in our sweaters and confuse the 12 or 13 people in attendance, and then have a great story. Things turned out a little differently.” Head Ned adds, “OKILLY DOKILLY did way more than I ever expected. I’m really grateful for all the people who have been part of it. And especially to everyone who came out to our shows to say howdilly doodilly. We’ve been touring pretty relentlessly since 2016 and, last year, I became a dad. So it’s time for a break. It’s time for me to shave off the Ned mustache and grow the dad mustache.”

The band went so viral that they actually made it onto the end credits of a Simpsons episode. Hopefully they play all of the hits on the farewell tour. I hate when bands don’t play their fan favourites.