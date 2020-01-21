The Soy Sauce Challenge Here, And It's Got Dudes Dipping Their Junk In A Condiment

Ok, there’s lots to unpack here, so let’s get to it.

There’s this new(ish) social media platform, called Tik Tok. Don’t ask me anything about it, because I know nothing about it, other than the fact that its where the Soy Sauce Challenge began. With a girl named Regan, and this video.

She’s referencing this study: https://www.pnas.org/content/110/30/12319, where scientists conducted tests on mice, to see if testicles have the ability to taste or not. Anyway, this is the exact kind of vague, unsubstantiated science that the Internet thrives upon. So, a challenge began.

We’re living in very strange times, dudes. But is this a real thing? Can your family jewels taste soy sauce, orange juice, or anything else? Not according to Dr.Kieran Kennedy.

"I definitely hate to be another doctor out there ruining everyone’s fun, but no - the facts here don’t support any truth in our testicles being able to taste flavours in the traditional sense. A number of studies have shown that various tissues have taste receptors - including various parts of the gut, the liver and (yes) the testicles. These have largely been conducted, however, in animals, and the study that seems to have sparked this TikTok ‘taste’ trend was performed on mice.”

But hey, don’t let a little science get in the way of you dipping your family jewels in a condiment or breakfast beverage. You do you.