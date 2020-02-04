The Worst Video Game Of All Time, So Bad That Atari Tried To Bury It In The Desert?
This isn’t just about a video game. This is about the worst video game of all time. At least, that’s the consensus most people have come to, when talking about Atari’s “E.T: The Extra-terrestrial”. How bad? This bad.
But just how bad was it? Well, the game was super rushed, a complete mess, and garnered a reputation that no game developer would ever want…the dubious distinction of being the worst game ever made. So bad that Atari buried a bunch of copies in the New Mexico desert. But just how bad was it? Well, the game was super rushed, a complete mess, and garnered a reputation that no game developer would ever want…the dubious distinction of being the worst game ever made. So bad that Atari buried a bunch of copies in the New Mexico desert.
It’s actually a pretty interesting story, detailed really well by The Guardian.
Oh, and if you happen to have a copy? It’s worth some scratch. Roughly $1500, or over $107,000 if you have almost 900 of them: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2015/08/881-e-t-cartridges-buried-in-new-mexico-desert-sell-for-107930-15/
