There's Many, Many Ways To Celebrate & Remember Those Who Served Our Country Today

Remembrance Day might look a little different during a pandemic, but that doesn’t make it any less important, or mean that there’s any shortage of ways to remember and thank the brave men and women who have sacrificed for our freedom.

The Hangar Flight Museum here in Calgary is having a private, indoor service, but you can stream that live on CTV Calgary.

The Field of Crosses will be streaming their ceremony from the side of Memorial Drive. 

Councillor Jeff Davison is live streaming a special ceremony from Signal Hill, which has a pretty powerful military history that you may not be familiar with.

 

 

As well, the Airdrie Legion has pre-recorded a ceremony of remembrance, and uploaded it to YouTube.

As well, The Military Museums have a livestream on their Facebook page.

Point being, you’ve got many options for paying your respects today. Please, make sure you do.

