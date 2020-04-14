Tiger Woods' Advice For Surviving This Pandemic? Don't Take It Day By Day

Sure, The Masters didn’t happen last weekend, but that didn’t stop Tiger Woods from having his Masters dinner…with his wife & kids.

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

And before you picture filet mignon, caviar, and expensive wine…the meal was a lot like a quarantined meal you may have eaten recently.

Tiger’s no secret to long layoffs, and downtime. As a dude who’s dealt with recovery time from injuries before, I thought his advice for surviving the pandemic was pretty cool.

“I go back to what my dad used to say and that it’s true that he got through a lot of tough times. Don’t look at it day by day. He used to say — ‘take it one meal to the next’ — so you go at it until the next meal. And then you figure it out, go out and get it until the next meal. When times are very slow like this, when days feel like months if not years, you just try and break it up into pieces when you can accomplish things. “Unfortunately for myself, I’ve been through episodes like this in my career with my back, where seconds seem like months. You have to slow things down and do things at a different pace. … I don’t know how long this is going to work, how long we’re going to be in this pandemic, but for us it’s been these mini-goals that’s allowed us to keep going forward, and next thing you know it’s nighttime and it’s time for bed. Repeat process, but trying to keep the interest of my kids, Erica, myself and our hopes up. Sometimes it’s challenging.”

If you wanna check out the full conversation with Tiger, it’s about 20 minutes, and some cool insight into what a pandemic looks like for a professional golfer, including long bike rides…and struggling to help his kids with puzzles.

