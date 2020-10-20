UFC 254 Is Finally Here, With A Special Start Time Tomorrow!
Oh dang, it’s finally here. Tomorrow, the long awaited return of Khabib Nurmagomedov, to the UFC octagon, on Fight Island in Abu Dahbi. And his opponent? A killer, who’s likely The Eagle’s toughest opponent to date.
Seriously, Justin Gaethje is no joke. He’s got great takedown defence, and dynamite in his fists.
SOUND ON 🔊— UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2020
🏆 @Justin_Gaethje's shots in an empty arena are unreal!
[ #UFC254 - Oct 24 - Main Card at 2pmET ] pic.twitter.com/qAZ4rbClnf
Khabib makes his return with a heavy heart, having lost his father during the pandemic.
From the mountains of Dagestan to UFC champion.— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 18, 2020
Whether in spirit, or in person, Abdulmanap was in Khabib's corner every step of the way.
"Father's plan" is not finished just yet. The job is not quite done...#UFC254 pic.twitter.com/iAGJJmrtXl
If Nurmagomedov wins? Apparently, one more fight, in hopes he’ll retire with a perfect record of 30-0. And that last scrap might be against someone we all know and love.
The idea of challenging Khabib’s “aura of invincibility” scares and excites @GeorgesStPierre.— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 7, 2020
(via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/iLiPYS3gcP
And if somehow, all of that didn’t amply hype you, perhaps the full UFC Countdown episode will.
Don’t forget, it’s an early start tomorrow, too. Can’t f***ing wait.
Don't forget! #UFC254 is at a special time this Saturday 🏆— UFC (@ufc) October 20, 2020
[ #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/gs6Ysdzhuk
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
CJAY 92 Halloween Howler VIP ExperienceListen for Kiss on CJAY 92 for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!