Wanna Be A Virtual NBA Fan? Easier Said Than Done. Here's How To Try...

The more NBA bubble basketball I watch, the more I want in. Especially after this look at what being a virtual fan entails.

Good quick look at what the experience looks like for the virtual NBA fans. pic.twitter.com/zfONMjywqY — Neil Horowitz (@njh287) August 30, 2020

So, I started looking into it. It’s complicated. But, here’s what we’ve managed to find out.

First, you’ll need Microsoft Teams. It’s a group chatting service, not unlike Zoom, that’s become much more popular for the purposes of sports, business, and just trying to stay connected during a pandemic.

Now this is the part where I remind you not to get your hopes up. There’s only 320 “seats” available per game. And it sure sounds like a lot of the spots for Toronto Raptors games are going to family members, VIPS, and people who know people at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

But you might not be completely up Shit Creek without a paddling apparatus, friend. The NBA’s got a list of steps on how to get yourself into a virtual waiting room, right HERE.

Oh, and there’s a few ground rules.

No more than one person in a virtual seat.

No offensive behavior or language

No signs or inappropriate messaging

No distribution of game data or other content

Michelob Ultra’s got a contest running for virtual tickets to the NBA Finals, only problem for us Canadians is, it’s only open to US residents.

The @NBA Season is here! Who’s going to the Finals? Possibly you. Reply with #ULTRACourtside and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win 2 virtual courtside seats to the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/VnxKoROaav — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) July 30, 2020

Anyway, if you’ve got a webcam, microphone, some spare time, Microsoft Teams, and some good luck (or a connection), maybe you’ll find yourself in the virtual stands, beside someone like Weezy.