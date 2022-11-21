iHeartRadio

Wanna See Home Alone With A Live Orchestra? It's Happening In Calgary Next Month!


Screenshot 2022-11-21 074522

What better way to get yourself into the Christmas spirit than with Kevin McAllister and the Calgary Philharmonic? 

More, from Calgary Phil's website:

A true holiday favourite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Calgary Phil. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who’s accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves. Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is holiday fun for the entire family!

Tickets range from $24-89, and you can get 'em HERE.  

